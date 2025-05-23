Seoul-Washington Troop Controversy: Fact vs Fiction

South Korea's defense ministry on Friday dismissed claims of U.S. troop withdrawal discussions following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting such plans. The report cited U.S. military officials considering moving 4,500 troops to the Indo-Pacific, including Guam.

Presently, 28,500 U.S. troops remain stationed in South Korea as part of a robust defense strategy against North Korea. A new wave of cooperation is promised by the U.S. Defense Department alongside Seoul's incoming government.

The countries had solidified a five-year defense cost-sharing plan last year. However, U.S. President Donald Trump hints that military presence costs may intertwine with trade talks, while South Korea insists on keeping defense costs separate. Elections loom on June 3, following President Yoon Suk Yeol's ousting.

