Netanyahu Criticizes Western Leaders Over Gaza Conflict Stance

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condemned France, Britain, and Canada for aligning with Hamas, alleging that their stance supports the group's actions. The Israeli leader faces international criticism and arrest threats over Gaza, and fears recognition of a Palestinian state threatens Israel's existence.

Israeli Prime Minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a scathing critique against the leaders of France, Britain, and Canada, accusing them of siding with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. This criticism arose after these countries expressed intentions to take decisive actions if Israel continued its military operations in Gaza.

Netanyahu, who is under legal scrutiny by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes in Gaza, reiterated that these Western nations' support for a two-state solution emboldens Hamas. He warns that recognizing a Palestinian state threatens Israel's existence, citing recent attacks as evidence.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to significant casualties and destruction, with protests growing worldwide. Despite international pressure, Netanyahu insists that a Palestinian state would undermine peace and strengthen adversaries of Israel.

