Harvard vs. Trump Administration: A Legal Showdown

In a significant legal move, Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration following President Donald Trump's decision to strip the institution of its ability to enroll international students.

The lawsuit, submitted to a Boston federal court, denounces the action as a 'blatant violation' of the U.S. Constitution and other federal statutes, severely impacting more than 7,000 visa holders and the university's operations.

Blamed on Harvard for allegedly fostering violence and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party, the Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of Harvard's certification for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, effective from the 2025-2026 academic year.

