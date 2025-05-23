Left Menu

Harvard vs. Trump Administration: A Legal Showdown

Harvard University is suing the Trump administration over the revocation of its ability to enroll international students. The legal complaint argues this action violates the U.S. Constitution and federal laws, impacting over 7,000 visa holders and a significant portion of Harvard's student body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal move, Harvard University has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration following President Donald Trump's decision to strip the institution of its ability to enroll international students.

The lawsuit, submitted to a Boston federal court, denounces the action as a 'blatant violation' of the U.S. Constitution and other federal statutes, severely impacting more than 7,000 visa holders and the university's operations.

Blamed on Harvard for allegedly fostering violence and collaborating with the Chinese Communist Party, the Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the termination of Harvard's certification for the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, effective from the 2025-2026 academic year.

