Scandal of Fake Birth Certificates: Maharashtra's Verification Drive

In Maharashtra's Jalna district, a scandal has unfolded with the issuance of 3,595 birth certificates on bogus documents, senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya announced on Friday.

Somaiya emphasized the gravity of the situation and assured that strict actions would be taken against corrupt officials responsible for this fraud. The administration plans a door-to-door campaign to collect the falsely issued certificates.

Highlighting a similar issue in Mumbai, where around 50,000 such certificates were found, Somaiya's revelations underscore a widespread problem. The State is also tackling the removal of loudspeakers from religious places, with 60% already removed from mosques in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)