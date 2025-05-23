Decisive Blow to Naxalism: A Turning Point in India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their pivotal actions in combating Naxalism, demonstrating a historic success by eliminating a senior Maoist leader.

In a landmark engagement, security forces neutralized the Communist Party of India (Maoist) general secretary, Nambala Keshav Rao aka Basavaraju, and 26 cadres, including 12 women, in Chhattisgarh.

The operation, conducted along the Bijapur-Narayanpur border, underscores coordinated efforts by police and military units under strategic guidance, aiming to eradicate Naxalism by March 31 next year.

