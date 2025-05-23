Amid the rubble in south Lebanon, Hezbollah is fighting to sustain its political influence in upcoming elections. Despite the debilitating effects of last year's war and growing calls for disarmament, the group sees local support as crucial. Many races remain uncontested, giving Hezbollah and allies early electoral advantages.

The devastation persists, echoing the 2023 conflict's toll, as voters like Ali Tabaja pledge loyalty to Hezbollah, voting in cities due to destroyed villages. Lebanese leaders face a complex situation, with Hezbollah's disarmament debated and economic reforms needed for aid. The group's role remains contentious within Lebanon and among foreign donors.

Critics argue Hezbollah's involvement in wider Middle East conflicts has hindered Lebanon's stability and international aid. While the U.S. and others stress transparency for reconstruction aid, Hezbollah blames government inaction. The divide grows as constituents demand rebuilding and Hezbollah continues facing regional and internal pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)