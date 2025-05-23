Landmark POW Swap Signals New Hope in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a major development, Russia and Ukraine have each released 270 prisoners of war and 120 civilians, with the Russian defense ministry announcing this as the most substantial exchange of its kind so far. This unprecedented action is set to continue in the coming days.

The swap comes after two hours of negotiations in Istanbul last week, where both countries agreed to a 1,000-prisoner exchange, marking the first direct dialogue in over three years to offer hope for resolution. However, despite this step toward peace, the talks did not result in a ceasefire agreement, a proposal backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

While Ukraine expressed readiness for an immediate 30-day ceasefire, Russia insists on conditions that Ukraine has deemed unacceptable. Meanwhile, hostilities continue with Russia capturing a settlement in Kharkiv and striking Odesa's port infrastructure, leading to casualties. The conflict remains Europe's deadliest since World War Two.

