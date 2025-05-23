Left Menu

Landmark POW Swap Signals New Hope in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine released 270 prisoners of war and 120 civilians in a significant exchange, marking the largest of its kind amid ongoing conflict. Talks in Istanbul last week facilitated the swap of 1,000 prisoners, a crucial step despite no ceasefire agreement. Hostilities and diplomatic tensions persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development, Russia and Ukraine have each released 270 prisoners of war and 120 civilians, with the Russian defense ministry announcing this as the most substantial exchange of its kind so far. This unprecedented action is set to continue in the coming days.

The swap comes after two hours of negotiations in Istanbul last week, where both countries agreed to a 1,000-prisoner exchange, marking the first direct dialogue in over three years to offer hope for resolution. However, despite this step toward peace, the talks did not result in a ceasefire agreement, a proposal backed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

While Ukraine expressed readiness for an immediate 30-day ceasefire, Russia insists on conditions that Ukraine has deemed unacceptable. Meanwhile, hostilities continue with Russia capturing a settlement in Kharkiv and striking Odesa's port infrastructure, leading to casualties. The conflict remains Europe's deadliest since World War Two.

(With inputs from agencies.)

