Supreme Court Acquits 11 Men in High-Profile Murder Case

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday acquitted 11 men who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, citing insufficient evidence to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The decision overturns both the Madras High Court and a 2015 trial court ruling, highlighting significant oversights in the evaluation of material witness testimonies and evidence documentation.

After spending over nine years in prison, the men were ordered to be released, emphasizing the importance of reliable evidence in upholding justice.

