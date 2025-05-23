Left Menu

Supreme Court Acquits 11 Men in High-Profile Murder Case

The Supreme Court overturned a high court's life sentences against 11 men, declaring the evidence insufficient to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The decision criticized the lower courts for disregarding unreliable witness testimony and lack of proper evidence documentation, leading to their acquittal after nine years of imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:46 IST
Supreme Court Acquits 11 Men in High-Profile Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday acquitted 11 men who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, citing insufficient evidence to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The decision overturns both the Madras High Court and a 2015 trial court ruling, highlighting significant oversights in the evaluation of material witness testimonies and evidence documentation.

After spending over nine years in prison, the men were ordered to be released, emphasizing the importance of reliable evidence in upholding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025