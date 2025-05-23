Supreme Court Acquits 11 Men in High-Profile Murder Case
The Supreme Court overturned a high court's life sentences against 11 men, declaring the evidence insufficient to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The decision criticized the lower courts for disregarding unreliable witness testimony and lack of proper evidence documentation, leading to their acquittal after nine years of imprisonment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court on Friday acquitted 11 men who had been sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case, citing insufficient evidence to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The decision overturns both the Madras High Court and a 2015 trial court ruling, highlighting significant oversights in the evaluation of material witness testimonies and evidence documentation.
After spending over nine years in prison, the men were ordered to be released, emphasizing the importance of reliable evidence in upholding justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Robust Judiciary: Chief Justice Roberts Rebukes Impeachment Threats
Justice Contested: Acquittal in Tyre Nichols Beating Case Stirs Emotions
Justice Delayed: Delhi High Court Faces Critical Judge Shortage
Cash discovery row: CJI Sanjiv Khanna writes to President, PM, shares report of SC panel on Justice Yashwant Varma.
Odisha's Legal Overhaul: A Step Towards Modern Justice