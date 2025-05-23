Delhi's Defence Land Reclaimed: Unauthorised Structures Removed in Mega Anti-Encroachment Drive

In a significant move to reclaim prime defence real estate, an anti-encroachment drive was executed near Terminal 1D of Delhi's IGI Airport, authorities confirmed on Friday. Illegally occupied for several years, the land was located in the strategic Mehram Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment.

The operation, described as a joint effort involving the Defence Estates Office, Delhi Cantonment Board, local military authorities, and Delhi Police, saw extensive removal of unauthorized parking zones, impounded vehicles, and illegal animal shelters. Numerous structures, both large and small, were also demolished.

This marks the second major anti-encroachment initiative in recent weeks, with reclaimed land's estimated value close to Rs 100 crore. Authorities aim to repurpose it for defence infrastructure. The Ministry of Defence, India's largest landholder, emphasizes continued action against such encroachments for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)