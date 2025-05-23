Left Menu

Delhi's Defence Land Reclaimed: Unauthorised Structures Removed in Mega Anti-Encroachment Drive

An anti-encroachment operation removed illegal structures from two acres of defence land near Delhi's IGI Airport. The lands, worth nearly Rs 100 crore, were reclaimed following joint efforts by the Defence Estates Office, Delhi Cantonment Board, and police. Plans are set for military infrastructure enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:47 IST
Delhi's Defence Land Reclaimed: Unauthorised Structures Removed in Mega Anti-Encroachment Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to reclaim prime defence real estate, an anti-encroachment drive was executed near Terminal 1D of Delhi's IGI Airport, authorities confirmed on Friday. Illegally occupied for several years, the land was located in the strategic Mehram Nagar area of Delhi Cantonment.

The operation, described as a joint effort involving the Defence Estates Office, Delhi Cantonment Board, local military authorities, and Delhi Police, saw extensive removal of unauthorized parking zones, impounded vehicles, and illegal animal shelters. Numerous structures, both large and small, were also demolished.

This marks the second major anti-encroachment initiative in recent weeks, with reclaimed land's estimated value close to Rs 100 crore. Authorities aim to repurpose it for defence infrastructure. The Ministry of Defence, India's largest landholder, emphasizes continued action against such encroachments for national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025