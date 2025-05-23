Left Menu

SIA Cracks Down on Terror Sleeper Cells with Sweeping Raids

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) executed coordinated raids across 18 locations in the Jammu region targeting terror sleeper cells and affiliates. These raids, part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks, resulted in significant seizures of incriminating material. Several suspects have been summoned for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:54 IST
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched a series of coordinated raids on Friday, targeting terror sleeper cells in the Jammu region. The operation covered 18 locations and resulted in significant seizures of incriminating materials, as per an official statement.

Conducted across the districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, and Ramban, the raids included 12 locations in Surankote and three in Haveli. Additional searches took place in Rajouri town, Ramnagar, and Ramban, according to the SIA spokesperson.

Several individuals have been called for questioning at the Jammu SIA headquarters. The SIA aims to dismantle terror-support structures covertly operating in the region, with ongoing investigations underway following actionable intelligence.

