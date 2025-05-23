SIA Cracks Down on Terror Sleeper Cells with Sweeping Raids

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched a series of coordinated raids on Friday, targeting terror sleeper cells in the Jammu region. The operation covered 18 locations and resulted in significant seizures of incriminating materials, as per an official statement.

Conducted across the districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, and Ramban, the raids included 12 locations in Surankote and three in Haveli. Additional searches took place in Rajouri town, Ramnagar, and Ramban, according to the SIA spokesperson.

Several individuals have been called for questioning at the Jammu SIA headquarters. The SIA aims to dismantle terror-support structures covertly operating in the region, with ongoing investigations underway following actionable intelligence.

