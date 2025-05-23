Left Menu

Historic Prisoner Swap: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Conflict

In the largest prisoner exchange of the conflict, Russia and Ukraine released 390 prisoners each, with plans for more releases. Talks in Istanbul yielded this agreement, but no ceasefire was reached. The war continues, causing significant casualties, and political tensions remain unresolved.

Updated: 23-05-2025 19:58 IST
In a significant development during the ongoing conflict, Russia and Ukraine each released 390 prisoners on Friday, marking the largest prisoner swap since hostilities began. This exchange is part of an agreement to release 1,000 prisoners each, following discussions in Istanbul.

The talks, which represented the first direct dialogue between the nations in over three years, did not result in a ceasefire. Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed ceasefire, neither side could come to such an agreement. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the release numbers and indicated more exchanges would occur over the weekend.

Tensions remain high as both sides continue to incur heavy casualties. With the conflict labeled as the deadliest in Europe since World War II, the humanitarian cost is devastating. Meanwhile, Russia captured a settlement in Kharkiv, and Ukraine faced missile strikes in Odesa. Russia, still occupying a fifth of Ukraine, resists halting assaults and insists on discussing its demands before any consideration of peace.

