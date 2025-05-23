Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Defense Triumph

The Indian government will not increase defense spending despite Operation Sindoor, which destroyed nine terror camps after the Pahalgam attack. With a budget of Rs 6.81 lakh crore, the government assures that India's strategic needs will be met amid tensions with China and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:59 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Defense Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has decided against increasing the defense budget allocation for the current fiscal year, a source revealed on Friday. This decision follows Operation Sindoor, where Indian armed forces successfully dismantled nine terror camps in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

A government insider stated that the existing defense budget is deemed sufficient, and even if additional funds are required, India's strategic requirements will not be compromised. The budget for 2025-26 allocates over Rs 6.81 lakh crore for defense, up from Rs 6.22 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year.

This comes in response to escalating security challenges from neighboring nations China and Pakistan and after a severe terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives on April 22. Consequently, Operation Sindoor was initiated on May 7, effectively targeting terror camps across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025