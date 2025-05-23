Operation Sindoor: India's Strategic Defense Triumph

The Indian government has decided against increasing the defense budget allocation for the current fiscal year, a source revealed on Friday. This decision follows Operation Sindoor, where Indian armed forces successfully dismantled nine terror camps in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

A government insider stated that the existing defense budget is deemed sufficient, and even if additional funds are required, India's strategic requirements will not be compromised. The budget for 2025-26 allocates over Rs 6.81 lakh crore for defense, up from Rs 6.22 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year.

This comes in response to escalating security challenges from neighboring nations China and Pakistan and after a severe terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives on April 22. Consequently, Operation Sindoor was initiated on May 7, effectively targeting terror camps across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)