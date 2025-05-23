Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Looming Trade War with the EU

President Donald Trump threatens a 50% tariff on EU goods, sparking reactions from industry leaders who urge for negotiation and caution against escalating trade tensions. Key figures emphasize the importance of a deal, highlighting the potential economic harm of continuing the trade conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:19 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Looming Trade War with the EU
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a potential escalation in his trade war by proposing a 50% tariff on European Union goods starting June 1. This move also includes a possible 25% tariff on iPhones manufactured outside the U.S. The proposal has prompted swift reactions from business and government leaders.

Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson expressed concern, saying the tariff would severely limit the company's ability to sell its Belgium-produced EX30 electric vehicle in the U.S. German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche argued against the tariffs, stating they harm both regions equally, and emphasized the urgent need for a negotiated solution.

Industry representatives from various sectors, including distilled spirits and cosmetics, called for balanced agreements and expressed hope for reducing trade barriers. Dirk Jandura of Germany's BGA Trade Association labeled the trade war a strategic and economic error, advocating for mutual respect and open negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025