Tragic Blast in Balochistan: School Bus Attack Claims More Lives

Two more students, Haider and Malaika, succumbed to injuries sustained in a suicide bomb attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan. This increased the death toll to eight. The attack occurred as the bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus, sparking widespread condemnation.

Updated: 23-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:21 IST
The tragic suicide bomb attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, has claimed two more lives. Haider and Malaika, who were being treated following the blast last Wednesday, have passed away, raising the death toll to eight, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

The attack had earlier claimed the lives of five female and one male student, along with two security personnel, and left 50 others injured. Occurring as a suspected bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus at Zero Point, the blast has evoked widespread condemnation.

Officials, including Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti, confirmed the vehicle carried over 30 kilograms of explosives. The global community, including the United Nations Security Council, joined Pakistan's civil and military leaders in condemning this heinous attack.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

