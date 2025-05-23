Tragic Blast in Balochistan: School Bus Attack Claims More Lives

The tragic suicide bomb attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, has claimed two more lives. Haider and Malaika, who were being treated following the blast last Wednesday, have passed away, raising the death toll to eight, according to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

The attack had earlier claimed the lives of five female and one male student, along with two security personnel, and left 50 others injured. Occurring as a suspected bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus at Zero Point, the blast has evoked widespread condemnation.

Officials, including Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti, confirmed the vehicle carried over 30 kilograms of explosives. The global community, including the United Nations Security Council, joined Pakistan's civil and military leaders in condemning this heinous attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)