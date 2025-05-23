Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Espionage Case: A Threat to National Security

The Delhi High Court denied bail to a scrap dealer accused of passing sensitive military information to Pakistan. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized that espionage threatens national security. The court noted the suspect's direct contact with the Pakistan High Commission and his significant role in compromising India's military preparedness.

The Delhi High Court has decisively refused bail to a man implicated in an espionage syndicate accused of leaking classified military details to Pakistan. The information breach has sparked serious concerns over national security, given the sensitivity of the data involved.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma highlighted the gravity of the offense, stressing that espionage extends beyond personal crimes to attack the very foundations of the nation's sovereignty and security. The court underscored the betrayal involved, insisting that acts compromising military secrets are tantamount to national treachery.

The accused, Mohsin Khan, allegedly facilitated the transfer of sensitive material and engaged with officials from the Pakistan High Commission. Despite arguments for bail based on prolonged custody, the court prioritized the integrity of national security over personal liberty, citing the overwhelming evidence against Khan.

