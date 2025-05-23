Left Menu

Crime Bust: Trio Nabbed with Mephedrone Haul in Latur

Three individuals, including a woman, were apprehended with mephedrone worth Rs 81,800 in Latur. A police crime branch team executed a raid in the Soot Mill area, uncovering a network of peddling. Items valued at Rs 2.82 lakh were confiscated, and one suspect remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:13 IST
On a tip-off, the police in Latur successfully intercepted three individuals, among them a woman, allegedly possessing the illegal substance mephedrone, valued at Rs 81,800.

The operation, spearheaded by the crime branch, unfolded on Thursday at a residence in the Soot Mill locality, leading to the arrest of the accused.

In addition to the narcotics, authorities seized items associated with the peddling network, valued at Rs 2.82 lakh. One suspect managed to evade capture and remains on the run. The suspects face charges under the NDPS Act.

