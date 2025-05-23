Mysterious Shooting in Muzaffarnagar: Farmer Found Dead
The body of 38-year-old farmer Narender was discovered with gunshot wounds in his field in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. A country-made pistol was found nearby, raising questions about whether it was a case of murder or suicide. Authorities are investigating, with a post-mortem examination scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
In a puzzling incident, the body of 38-year-old farmer Narender was discovered with gunshot wounds in his agricultural field in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, police reported.
Station House Officer Jaivir Singh revealed a country-made pistol was found near Narender's body, prompting an investigation into whether the death was a result of murder or suicide.
Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem and continue to investigate to ascertain the precise cause of the farmer's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- farm death
- Narender
- gunshot
- murder
- suicide
- investigation
- police
- pistol
- Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to probe helicopter crash in Uttarakhand: Officials.
Murder Unveiled: Car Accident's Dark Truth
Tragic Helicopter Crash in Uttarakhand Under Investigation
Shocking Social Media Murder in Madhya Pradesh
Mystery Metal Debris in Amritsar Sparks Investigation