Controversy Arises as Accused Celebrate Bail with Rally

In a controversial turn of events, four of the main accused in a gang rape case were arrested after public outrage over their celebratory parade following bail release. The incident, which occurred in Akki Allur, sparked widespread criticism as video footage spread on social media.

Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar Srivastava confirmed that a case has been filed against the accused for unlawful assembly and rash driving. Furthermore, authorities are pushing for the cancellation of bail for the seven main suspects involved in the crime.

The individuals, identified as Samiulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, and Riyaz Savikeri, are now in custody, while efforts are underway to capture the remaining three. The case has drawn significant public attention since being reported at Hangal Police Station in early 2024.

