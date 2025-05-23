Escalating Tensions: West Bank Settler Violence Surges Amidst Political Turmoil

Israeli settlers have intensified their attacks on Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank, according to reports from Israel's military and local villagers. The village of Bruqin has been the focus of recent violence, following the murder of a pregnant Israeli settler.

Witnesses, including resident Akram Sabra, recounted nighttime raids where settlers threw Molotov cocktails and burned vehicles, with some villagers beaten during the assaults. Although the Israeli military responded to a reported incident of property vandalism, the attackers had already fled the scene upon their arrival.

Following the murder, the Israeli military has launched operations in the area, targeting suspected militants, which has led to further tensions and displacement. With over 11,000 Palestinians blocked in by the violence, and calls within Netanyahu's government for further annexation, fears of a larger conflict remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)