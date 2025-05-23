Left Menu

Odisha Bolsters Security for Puri Shankaracharya Amid Development Plans

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed authorities to enhance security for Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and the 'Govardhan Peeth.' Attending a meeting on the development of this sacred site, Majhi emphasized the importance of preservation and urged the board to propose developmental ideas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:09 IST
Odisha Bolsters Security for Puri Shankaracharya Amid Development Plans
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed authorities to boost security measures for Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and his seat, 'Govardhan Peeth,' located in the sacred town.

During a meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan, which focused on the development of Puri's 'Govardhan Peeth,' Majhi emphasized the need for preservation and urged the 'Govardhan Peeth' trust board to present development proposals. Saraswati, who currently receives 'Z' category security, will see these measures enhanced according to a senior police officer present at the meeting.

Additionally, the Odisha government has announced plans to compensate 19 'mutts' demolished during the previous BJD government's 'Srimandir Parikrama' (heritage corridor) project. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan confirmed the decision to reporters, signaling ongoing efforts to balance development with cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025