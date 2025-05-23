Odisha Bolsters Security for Puri Shankaracharya Amid Development Plans
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed authorities to enhance security for Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and the 'Govardhan Peeth.' Attending a meeting on the development of this sacred site, Majhi emphasized the importance of preservation and urged the board to propose developmental ideas.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has instructed authorities to boost security measures for Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati and his seat, 'Govardhan Peeth,' located in the sacred town.
During a meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan, which focused on the development of Puri's 'Govardhan Peeth,' Majhi emphasized the need for preservation and urged the 'Govardhan Peeth' trust board to present development proposals. Saraswati, who currently receives 'Z' category security, will see these measures enhanced according to a senior police officer present at the meeting.
Additionally, the Odisha government has announced plans to compensate 19 'mutts' demolished during the previous BJD government's 'Srimandir Parikrama' (heritage corridor) project. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan confirmed the decision to reporters, signaling ongoing efforts to balance development with cultural preservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
