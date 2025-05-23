Left Menu

Tragic Swim: Teens Drown in Ganga

Two teenagers, Samir and Tanveer, drowned while swimming in the Ganga River. Despite efforts by authorities and divers, both were found dead. The tragic incident occurred when they, along with their friends, ventured into deeper waters. The police have sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:10 IST
In a tragic incident on Friday, two teenagers drowned in the Ganga River after venturing into deeper waters during a routine swim, according to local police.

Circle Officer Sangram Singh stated that victims Samir, age 17, and Tanveer, age 16, were from Kasaban locality in Mandawar. They had gone to the Mirapur Khadar area with three other friends when the accident occurred.

Authorities responded swiftly to the emergency call and, with the assistance of divers, were able to recover the bodies of the deceased. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Singh confirmed.

