Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Grace SCCI Platinum Jubilee During Jharkhand Visit

In a significant visit that underscores the importance of commerce and culture in India’s federal landscape, Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla will embark on a two-day visit to Jharkhand beginning Sunday, 25 May 2025. His itinerary includes several ceremonial and public engagements, with a highlight being his keynote address during the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in Jamshedpur.

SCCI's Platinum Jubilee: A Milestone in Jharkhand’s Economic Journey

Founded in 1948, the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has been a cornerstone in the economic development of Jharkhand, particularly in the Singhbhum region. With a thriving membership base of over 1,500 business entities and an indirect economic influence extending to more than 175,000 individuals, SCCI represents a powerful voice in India’s eastern commercial landscape.

To mark its 75th year, SCCI has organized a series of commemorative events in Jamshedpur. The platinum jubilee celebrations will be attended by top dignitaries including Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, and former MPs, signifying the chamber’s national significance.

Shri Om Birla’s presence as the chief guest underscores the central government's recognition of SCCI’s role in promoting industry and entrepreneurship in the region. His address is expected to highlight India’s economic policies, promote the ease of doing business, and foster deeper collaboration between the government and business communities in emerging industrial corridors like Jamshedpur.

Honoring Legacy: Tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda

During his visit, Shri Birla will also travel to Ranchi, the state capital, where he will pay floral tributes at the statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Birsa Chowk. Birsa Munda, a revered tribal freedom fighter and folk hero, remains a symbol of indigenous pride and resistance. This homage not only commemorates a historical icon but also signifies the central government’s commitment to tribal welfare and cultural heritage.

Civic Engagement at Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh

Further, Shri Birla will participate in the Nagrik Abhinandan Samaroh, a public civic reception organized by various social and cultural societies at Swaran Bhoomi, Dangratoli in Ranchi. This segment of the visit aims to connect with local communities, civil society, and opinion leaders. The event is likely to serve as a platform for highlighting central schemes and engaging in direct dialogue with citizens and stakeholders from various walks of life.

Significance of the Visit

Shri Om Birla’s visit to Jharkhand is more than a ceremonial engagement; it is a reaffirmation of the central leadership’s support for regional economic institutions and its appreciation of cultural and civic values. His engagements will bridge multiple sectors — from commerce and industry to tribal heritage and civic participation — reflecting the diverse responsibilities of his high office.

This visit is expected to catalyze greater awareness of economic opportunities in Jharkhand and spotlight the role of regional trade organizations like SCCI in shaping India’s growth story.