Chaos Erupts: Political Turmoil at Municipal Council Thanesar
A Municipal Council meeting in Thanesar was adjourned due to chaos involving Congress MLA Ashok Arora and alleged attacking outsiders. Arora claimed it was a conspiracy to silence him on corruption. He has involved the Superintendent of Police, seeking action and intends to notify top state officials.
A Municipal Council meeting in Thanesar ended in disarray after an alleged scuffle involving Congress MLA Ashok Arora and several outsiders, who he claims attacked him.
Shortly before the meeting's 3 pm start, Arora alleged that supporters of a rival party began abusing and assaulting him, following his questioning of their presence in the hall in light of an Executive Officer's order.
Arora accused these individuals of orchestrating a conspiracy to silence his anti-corruption efforts. He has demanded a police investigation and action. The meeting was adjourned before it could officially commence, following a recommendation from the Council Chairperson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
