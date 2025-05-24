Left Menu

Chaos Erupts: Political Turmoil at Municipal Council Thanesar

A Municipal Council meeting in Thanesar was adjourned due to chaos involving Congress MLA Ashok Arora and alleged attacking outsiders. Arora claimed it was a conspiracy to silence him on corruption. He has involved the Superintendent of Police, seeking action and intends to notify top state officials.

Kurukshetra | Updated: 24-05-2025 00:32 IST
Chaos Erupts: Political Turmoil at Municipal Council Thanesar
  • Country:
  • India

A Municipal Council meeting in Thanesar ended in disarray after an alleged scuffle involving Congress MLA Ashok Arora and several outsiders, who he claims attacked him.

Shortly before the meeting's 3 pm start, Arora alleged that supporters of a rival party began abusing and assaulting him, following his questioning of their presence in the hall in light of an Executive Officer's order.

Arora accused these individuals of orchestrating a conspiracy to silence his anti-corruption efforts. He has demanded a police investigation and action. The meeting was adjourned before it could officially commence, following a recommendation from the Council Chairperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

