Emerging Crisis: Allegations of Custodial Torture Stir Controversy in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled serious accusations against the Andhra Pradesh police, claiming that an 'undeclared emergency' is emerging in the state. This follows allegations of custodial torture involving Harikrishna, a party leader's son, by police in Palnadu district.

On Friday, Reddy insisted that Harikrishna, son of party leader Yellaiah, was tortured by Dachepalli police in Tangada village. A video shared by Reddy shows Harikrishna's family protesting his arrest, leveling grave charges against the law enforcement.

The police contend that Harikrishna was lawfully booked under Section 109 of the BNS Act for allegedly stabbing a man while intoxicated. However, Reddy argues that the incident reflects a breakdown of democratic order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)