Maoist Leader Pappu Lohra Killed in Jharkhand Gunfight

Two Maoists, including Pappu Lohra, the leader of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The operation, led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jharkhand Police, targeted the Maoist splinter group in a forested area within the Latehar Police Station limits, resulting in the deaths of the JJMP chief Lohra and his associate.

Authorities reported recovering the bodies of the deceased along with the arrest of another injured member, from whom an INSAS rifle was seized, following a retaliatory exchange of gunfire initiated by the Maoists.

(With inputs from agencies.)