Police Crack Down on Forced Dance Operations in Bihar
Seventeen girls, forced to dance in orchestra groups in Bihar's Saran district, were rescued by police during recent raids. Five operators were detained. The operations followed a request from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, resulting in the ongoing investigation and communication with the girls' families.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on forced dance operations, police in Bihar have rescued 17 girls who were compelled to perform in orchestra groups. The operation took place in Saran district, where several raids were conducted based on a directive from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.
The police's swift action led to the detention of five operators involved in the orchestras. Senior officer Kumar Ashish reported the raids were carried out on Thursday and Friday across various locations, including Mashrakh, Panapur, and Ishuapur. The police have promptly informed the families of the rescued girls.
Since May 2024, authorities have taken decisive action by rescuing a total of 162 minors and lodging 21 FIRs against 56 individuals linked to these illegal operations. Investigations continue as authorities aim to dismantle these exploitative networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- raid
- Bihar
- girls
- rescue
- orchestra
- detained
- child rights
- investigation
- human trafficking
ALSO READ
SA Intensifies Drive to Rescue Local Governance and Protect Health Services
Judge Releases Tufts Student Detained Over Pro-Palestinian Op-Ed
Judge Orders Release of Turkish Student Detained for Pro-Palestinian Views
Crisis Averted: IPL Chairman Orchestrates Smooth Evacuation Amid Security Threat
Judge Orders Release of Detained Turkish Student Amid Free Speech Concerns