Police Crack Down on Forced Dance Operations in Bihar

In a significant crackdown on forced dance operations, police in Bihar have rescued 17 girls who were compelled to perform in orchestra groups. The operation took place in Saran district, where several raids were conducted based on a directive from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The police's swift action led to the detention of five operators involved in the orchestras. Senior officer Kumar Ashish reported the raids were carried out on Thursday and Friday across various locations, including Mashrakh, Panapur, and Ishuapur. The police have promptly informed the families of the rescued girls.

Since May 2024, authorities have taken decisive action by rescuing a total of 162 minors and lodging 21 FIRs against 56 individuals linked to these illegal operations. Investigations continue as authorities aim to dismantle these exploitative networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)