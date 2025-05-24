Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Forced Dance Operations in Bihar

Seventeen girls, forced to dance in orchestra groups in Bihar's Saran district, were rescued by police during recent raids. Five operators were detained. The operations followed a request from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, resulting in the ongoing investigation and communication with the girls' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saran | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:47 IST
Police Crack Down on Forced Dance Operations in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on forced dance operations, police in Bihar have rescued 17 girls who were compelled to perform in orchestra groups. The operation took place in Saran district, where several raids were conducted based on a directive from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The police's swift action led to the detention of five operators involved in the orchestras. Senior officer Kumar Ashish reported the raids were carried out on Thursday and Friday across various locations, including Mashrakh, Panapur, and Ishuapur. The police have promptly informed the families of the rescued girls.

Since May 2024, authorities have taken decisive action by rescuing a total of 162 minors and lodging 21 FIRs against 56 individuals linked to these illegal operations. Investigations continue as authorities aim to dismantle these exploitative networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025