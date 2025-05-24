Left Menu

Federal Judge Denies Trump's Bid to Reclaim US Institute of Peace Control

A federal judge denied the Trump administration's request to pause a ruling returning control of the US Institute of Peace to its acting president and board. The government failed to meet the stay's requirements, with the judge reiterating that the institute doesn't fall under executive authority.

Updated: 24-05-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 11:21 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has rejected the Trump administration's effort to delay a decision that reinstated the leadership of the US Institute of Peace (USIP) to its acting president and board. This follows a May ruling that delegitimized actions taken by the administration to fire the board and staff back in March.

US District Court Judge Beryl A. Howell, in a comprehensive seven-page opinion, emphasized that the USIP does not fall under the executive branch's jurisdiction, thus out of President Trump's reach to dismiss its board. The board's firing was deemed unlawful, nullifying subsequent actions in the controversial takeover led by the Department of Government Efficiency.

In dismissing the administration's arguments, Howell noted the absence of tangible harm that a stay would prevent, while underscoring the urgency in restoring the USIP's operations and reputation. The administration's request for a temporary stay for appeal purposes was also refused, leaving the court's original decision intact.

