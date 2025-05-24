Left Menu

Russia's Drone Fury: Night of Destruction in Kyiv

Russia executed a massive drone and missile attack on Kyiv overnight, damaging buildings and injuring 14 people. The assault, one of the largest in the war, was retaliatory. Despite ongoing talks for peace, tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain high after a major prisoner exchange.

Updated: 24-05-2025 12:43 IST
In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia launched a massive aerial attack on Kyiv, deploying dozens of drones and ballistic missiles against the Ukrainian capital. The assault, which took place overnight, left several apartment buildings damaged and at least 14 people wounded, according to local authorities.

Wave after wave of drones could be seen and heard from the ground, as anti-aircraft batteries fired tirelessly to neutralize the threat. By morning, the city's military administration confirmed destruction across six districts, painting a grim picture for the residents who surveyed the aftermath.

The incident follows a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian targets, including in Moscow, prompting a vow of retaliation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The renewed violence has cast a shadow over recent efforts to broker peace talks and a major prisoner exchange facilitated by a request from U.S. President Donald Trump.

