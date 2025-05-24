Internet Blackout in Bhaderwah: A Security Move

The Jammu and Kashmir government has temporarily suspended mobile internet services in Bhaderwah, Doda district, until May 27, officials reported. The preventive measure aims to deter potential misuse of internet services by anti-national elements attempting to disturb public order.

The home department's order impacts 37 telecom towers, 19 operated by Reliance Jio and 18 by Airtel, following IGP (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti's recommendation. Principal Secretary (Home) Chandraker Bharti confirmed that services have been halted from 8 pm on May 22 to 8 pm on May 27.

The principal concern expressed in the order revolves around the potential misuse of mobile services including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and public Wi-Fi. Authorities emphasize that this temporary suspension is crucial to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country and maintain public order.

