Gujarat Health Worker Arrested for Spying: A Tale of Betrayal and Espionage

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has apprehended a health worker named Sahdevsinh Gohil, who is accused of providing classified military information to a Pakistani spy, the officials announced on Saturday.

The accused was reportedly coerced by a Pakistani operative, identifying herself as Aditi Bharadwaj, to convey details about Border Security Force and Indian Navy infrastructures in the Kutch district of Gujarat. This activity began in June 2023 and involved sharing photographs and videos through WhatsApp in exchange for financial gains, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Korukonda revealed.

After an interception of digital communications, the ATS detained Gohil, whose connection to the espionage ring was verified through forensic investigations revealing operations from Pakistan-based numbers. He has been formally charged with criminal conspiracy and acts against the government, following the revelation of his acceptance of money for espionage activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)