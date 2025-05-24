Karnataka Governor Reserves Temple Bill for Presidential Assent

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recently announced the reservation of the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill for the President's assent. This decision, made to avoid constitutional issues, follows the bill's passage on March 6, 2024, and its resubmission to the Governor on May 16, 2025.

The bill aims to increase the common pool fund by drawing 10% from the gross income of temples earning over Rs one crore. Additionally, grants would only assist Category-C religious institutions—those with lower income or in need.

An important provision calls for appointing four general members well-versed in Vishwakarma Hindu temple architecture and sculpture to the temple management committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)