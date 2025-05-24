Historic Prisoner Swap Fuels Hopes for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In a historic development, Russia and Ukraine executed the largest prisoner swap in their three-year military conflict, exchanging 307 service personnel each. This exchange, announced separately by the Russian defense ministry and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, is part of a larger effort to exchange 1,000 prisoners per side over three days.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that this exchange could mark a new phase in ongoing efforts to negotiate peace between the two nations. Friday had already seen the release of 390 prisoners on each side, including 120 civilians, with further releases expected over the weekend.

The swap comes amid ongoing hostilities, including a recent Russian bombardment in Kyiv. The move follows short-lived peace talks in Istanbul on May 16, influenced by Trump's encouragement. Both sides hope this gesture will pave the way for long-term peace discussions.