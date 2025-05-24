Elderly Couple Falls Victim to Fake CBI Digital Scam

An elderly couple in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district has fallen victim to a Rs 15 lakh fraud after being subjected to a week-long 'digital arrest', the police reported on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik detailed that the scam, which unfolded from April 21 to 28, involved a call to Sheetla Prasad Yadav from an individual posing as CBI officer Naresh Goyal from Colaba Police Station, Mumbai. The caller fabricated claims that large sums had been transacted from Yadav's account, threatening him with arrest unless he transferred funds.

Yadav, under duress, was compelled to transfer a total of Rs 9,85,000 and an additional Rs 5,10,000 from his wife's account to bank accounts in Rajasthan and Kanpur, respectively. The cyber police station has registered a case, and investigations are ongoing to catch the perpetrators.