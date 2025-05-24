Left Menu

World News: From Harvard's International Student Battle to Australia's Flood Recovery Efforts

Recent world news highlights include a U.S. judge blocking a policy against Harvard's foreign students, escalating tensions and challenges in Gaza, Russia proposing peace talks with Ukraine after prisoner exchanges, and more. These developments signal pivotal changes and ongoing global disputes, affecting various sectors from education to geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:29 IST
In a significant move, a U.S. judge has temporarily stopped the Trump administration from revoking Harvard University's ability to enroll foreign students. The decision ensures temporary relief for thousands of international scholars who dreaded displacement under the policy, which Harvard criticized as an affront to academic independence and U.S. laws.

Meanwhile, Gaza continues to be a flashpoint. Despite a slight easing of the Israeli blockade, humanitarian aid remains scarce, exacerbated by looting and fresh airstrikes. The UN warns that the trickle of aid is insufficient, citing a severe shortage in essential supplies and escalating violence in the region.

On the diplomatic front, Russia has expressed its readiness to draft a long-term peace agreement with Ukraine following the exchange of prisoners. The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to de-escalate the prolonged conflict between the two nations, with high hopes for a peaceful resolution despite the continuing hostilities.

