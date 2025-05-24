Left Menu

Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegally Staying in India: A Deep Dive

Two Bangladeshi women, Sanaya Noor and Khushboo Begum, were arrested in Chhattisgarh for illegally staying in India. They had forged documents, assumed new identities, and obtained Indian ID cards. The police special task force aims to identify foreign intruders within the region to ensure national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, two Bangladeshi women were taken into custody in Durg, Chhattisgarh for residing unlawfully in India, according to authorities.

The accused, identified as Sanaya Noor and Khushboo Begum, had assumed false identities using forged documents to acquire crucial Indian ID cards, including Aadhaar and voter IDs.

The arrests were made by a special task force focused on identifying Bangladeshi and Rohingya illegal immigrants, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

