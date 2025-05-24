Bangladeshi Women Arrested for Illegally Staying in India: A Deep Dive
Two Bangladeshi women, Sanaya Noor and Khushboo Begum, were arrested in Chhattisgarh for illegally staying in India. They had forged documents, assumed new identities, and obtained Indian ID cards. The police special task force aims to identify foreign intruders within the region to ensure national security.
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, two Bangladeshi women were taken into custody in Durg, Chhattisgarh for residing unlawfully in India, according to authorities.
The accused, identified as Sanaya Noor and Khushboo Begum, had assumed false identities using forged documents to acquire crucial Indian ID cards, including Aadhaar and voter IDs.
The arrests were made by a special task force focused on identifying Bangladeshi and Rohingya illegal immigrants, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain regional security.
