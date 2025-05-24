Odisha Engineer Arrested in Massive Corruption Scandal
Odisha vigilance officials arrested engineer Susanta Kumar Sethy, seizing Rs 55 lakh in cash and 1.4 kg of gold from his possession. Sethy was found with assets 340% over his known income. The money and gold were reportedly hidden by his wife, leading to further investigations.
In a significant crackdown on corruption, Odisha's vigilance officials have arrested a junior engineer, Susanta Kumar Sethy, following the discovery of cash and gold worth millions in assets.
The arrest took place on Saturday, and initial investigations revealed that Sethy had assets nearly 340% more than his known sources of income, according to Vigilance SP M. Radhakrishna.
Diversifying his assets, Sethy reportedly concealed money and gold with his tenant, sparking further investigations and legal proceedings initiated by his wife against the tenant.
