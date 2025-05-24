Odisha Engineer Arrested in Massive Corruption Scandal

In a significant crackdown on corruption, Odisha's vigilance officials have arrested a junior engineer, Susanta Kumar Sethy, following the discovery of cash and gold worth millions in assets.

The arrest took place on Saturday, and initial investigations revealed that Sethy had assets nearly 340% more than his known sources of income, according to Vigilance SP M. Radhakrishna.

Diversifying his assets, Sethy reportedly concealed money and gold with his tenant, sparking further investigations and legal proceedings initiated by his wife against the tenant.

