Deadly Dispute: Mob Attack Claims Life in Raigad

A violent incident in Raigad district left one dead and three injured following an attack by a mob, reportedly due to an old financial dispute. Six suspects have been arrested as investigations continue into the clash that turned deadly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and three family members were injured in Raigad district when a mob attacked them, allegedly due to an old enmity, according to police reports released on Saturday.

The tragic event occurred Thursday night in Awas village, Mandwa. Dharmendra Rane, 36, was ambushed by six individuals—Vaibhav Mhatre, Devendra Mhatre, Ankit Rane, Shubham Patil, Poonam Mhatre, and Siya—while parking his car. The attack involved sharp weapons, reportedly stemming from a financial dispute between Rane's family and the Mhatres.

As Rane's mother Karuna and brothers Vishwas and Vivek tried to intervene, they were also assaulted. Rane succumbed to his injuries, and his family members sustained injuries. Police have apprehended all six suspects involved, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

