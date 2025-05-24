George Kurian Visits Mizoram, Emphasizes Support for Fisheries Growth

In a significant push to boost fisheries and aquaculture in the Northeastern states, Shri George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Minority Affairs, arrived in Aizawl today for a comprehensive official visit aimed at understanding local challenges and accelerating sectoral development in Mizoram.

Warm Welcome at Lengpui Airport

Shri George Kurian was received at Lengpui Airport by key dignitaries, including Mr. Lalthansanga, Mizoram’s Fisheries Minister; Er. Lalrothanga, Secretary of the Fisheries Department; and Ms. Laltleipuii, Director of Fisheries. Other department officials and stakeholders were also present at the airport to extend a cordial welcome to the Minister.

Visit to Fish Farms and Proposed Training Centre

The Minister commenced his tour by inspecting private fish ponds in Lengpui, where he interacted with local fish farmers and learned about their day-to-day operations and concerns. He also visited the proposed site for the Fish Farmers’ Training Centre under the North Eastern Council (NEC) located at the Laldenga Fisheries Demonstration Farm in Lengpui.

During the visit, Fisheries Minister Lalthansanga and other officials briefed him on the various challenges faced by local fish farmers, especially those related to funding, infrastructure, and feed supply. They submitted proposals for central support, including one for the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park in Zawlnuam, Mamit District—a project aimed at creating a centralized hub for sustainable aquaculture practices.

Centre Committed to NE Development

In response, Shri Kurian reaffirmed the Central Government’s commitment to the development of the Northeastern region. He emphasized that the Centre prioritizes states like Mizoram when it comes to funding and technical assistance for fisheries.

He also highlighted the Equity Grant component of the Fish Farmers Producer Organisation (FFPO) as a means to ease financial pressures on fish farmers. The Minister recommended boosting local production of fish feed, potentially through government-supported startups, to reduce dependency on external suppliers and enhance profitability.

Further, he assured the officials that officers from the Ministry would be deployed to Mizoram to conduct outreach and awareness programmes regarding various government schemes available for fishers and aquaculture entrepreneurs.

Aquaculture Potential in Mizoram

Fisheries department officials informed the Minister that approximately 26.5% of Mizoram’s 24,000 hectares of land is suitable for aquaculture, highlighting the state’s untapped potential in the sector. The Union Minister acknowledged this and expressed optimism about Mizoram emerging as a regional leader in sustainable aquaculture, provided the right support mechanisms are put in place.

Inspection of PMMSY Ornamental Fish Units

Later in the day, Shri Kurian visited Ornamental Fish Rearing Units in Khatla, which have been selected as Sales Outlets under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The PMMSY is a flagship scheme by the Department of Fisheries aimed at achieving the Blue Revolution through sustainable and inclusive development of the fisheries sector.

The Minister reviewed the facilities and interacted with stakeholders about their participation in the PMMSY scheme. He underscored the importance of value chain enhancement, market connectivity, and welfare-oriented fisheries management, all of which are central goals of PMMSY.

Strengthening the Fisheries Value Chain

By focusing on both inland and ornamental fishery sectors during his visit, Shri George Kurian demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of Mizoram’s fisheries landscape. His visit is expected to catalyze new investments and policy focus on Mizoram’s growing aquaculture ecosystem.

Stakeholders in the region expressed hope that the Minister’s assurance and proactive engagement would lead to faster approval of pending proposals and increased central support to make Mizoram a model state for fishery development in the Northeast.