Lt Governor Sinha Calls for United Stance Against Terrorism in J&K
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to root out terrorism's supporters, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy. Post the Pahalgam massacre, India's military retaliated, strengthening the region's anti-terrorism stance. Sinha also advocated for unity and discouraged divisive terms like 'local' and 'non-local.'
Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, has made a fervent appeal for the eradication of terrorism's enablers within the community. Stressing the need for decisive actions, Sinha called for identifying and punishing those who support terror activities as severely as terrorists themselves. These remarks came during the foundation-laying ceremony of a guest house at Hazratbal Dargah.
Reflecting on the brutal Pahalgam massacre, Sinha lauded Operation Sindoor for avenging the attack by penalizing what he termed the 'terror state Pakistan.' He reiterated India's staunch zero-tolerance approach against terrorism, highlighting the destruction of terror infrastructures inside Pakistan by Indian forces, and warned that any further terror attacks will be met with severe retribution.
Sinha's speech also pushed for unity, urging an end to the divisive rhetoric of 'locals' versus 'non-locals' and promoting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' By fostering collective efforts, he emphasized, Jammu and Kashmir could achieve unparalleled growth and development.
