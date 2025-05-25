Left Menu

Mob Justice: Vehicle Torched Over Meat Suspicion

Four individuals were assaulted and their vehicle set on fire by an angry mob suspecting them of transporting illegal cattle meat. Despite previous lab tests proving it was buffalo meat, frustration boiled over. Police intervened, rescued the victims, and sent the seized meat for further testing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 25-05-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 00:03 IST
Mob Justice: Vehicle Torched Over Meat Suspicion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense incident unfolded as four individuals were violently attacked by a mob who suspected them of carrying illegal cattle meat on Saturday. The mob also set the accused's vehicle ablaze.

The Bajrang Dal has claimed responsibility for the interception, asserting the vehicle had been previously stopped on similar suspicions, although tests had cleared the suspects then, confirming their cargo as buffalo meat.

According to police sources, the victims were saved by law enforcement, and the meat has been sent for laboratory analysis. An investigation is underway to confirm the allegations and ensure justice.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025