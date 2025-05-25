Mob Justice: Vehicle Torched Over Meat Suspicion

An intense incident unfolded as four individuals were violently attacked by a mob who suspected them of carrying illegal cattle meat on Saturday. The mob also set the accused's vehicle ablaze.

The Bajrang Dal has claimed responsibility for the interception, asserting the vehicle had been previously stopped on similar suspicions, although tests had cleared the suspects then, confirming their cargo as buffalo meat.

According to police sources, the victims were saved by law enforcement, and the meat has been sent for laboratory analysis. An investigation is underway to confirm the allegations and ensure justice.