Political Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Nationalist Party Calls for Election Reforms
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has urged interim government chief Muhammad Yunus to conduct national elections by December 2025. The party also seeks removal of 'controversial advisers' and formation of a new advisory council. Rising political tensions include disagreements with other major parties and the military's push for a quicker election timeline.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has issued a strong call to interim government chief Muhammad Yunus for national elections to be conducted by December 2025. This demand accompanies calls for a comprehensive reformation of the advisory council, eliminating individuals perceived as controversial.
Key BNP figures, including standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, held discussions with Yunus, underscoring the urgency of establishing a concrete election roadmap. Issues of advisory appointments, involving youth and information portfolios, remain contentious, reflecting deeper political schisms.
The political dynamic is further complicated by demands from other parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party, along with military reservations concerning the election timeline. As tensions simmer, the military has enhanced security operations, signaling its critical role in maintaining order amidst political uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Life Sentences in Pollachi Case: Justice Served Amidst Political Tensions
India-Turkey-Azerbaijan Trade Relations Strained Amid Political Tensions
Indian Tourism to Turkiye and Azerbaijan Faces Decline Amid Political Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Bihar Visit: Student Interaction Blocked Amid Political Tensions
Trailblazer Upasana Mahanta Joins Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council