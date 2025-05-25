Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Nationalist Party Calls for Election Reforms

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has urged interim government chief Muhammad Yunus to conduct national elections by December 2025. The party also seeks removal of 'controversial advisers' and formation of a new advisory council. Rising political tensions include disagreements with other major parties and the military's push for a quicker election timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-05-2025 03:18 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 03:18 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Nationalist Party Calls for Election Reforms
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has issued a strong call to interim government chief Muhammad Yunus for national elections to be conducted by December 2025. This demand accompanies calls for a comprehensive reformation of the advisory council, eliminating individuals perceived as controversial.

Key BNP figures, including standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, held discussions with Yunus, underscoring the urgency of establishing a concrete election roadmap. Issues of advisory appointments, involving youth and information portfolios, remain contentious, reflecting deeper political schisms.

The political dynamic is further complicated by demands from other parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party, along with military reservations concerning the election timeline. As tensions simmer, the military has enhanced security operations, signaling its critical role in maintaining order amidst political uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025