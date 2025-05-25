Political Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Nationalist Party Calls for Election Reforms

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has issued a strong call to interim government chief Muhammad Yunus for national elections to be conducted by December 2025. This demand accompanies calls for a comprehensive reformation of the advisory council, eliminating individuals perceived as controversial.

Key BNP figures, including standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, held discussions with Yunus, underscoring the urgency of establishing a concrete election roadmap. Issues of advisory appointments, involving youth and information portfolios, remain contentious, reflecting deeper political schisms.

The political dynamic is further complicated by demands from other parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party, along with military reservations concerning the election timeline. As tensions simmer, the military has enhanced security operations, signaling its critical role in maintaining order amidst political uncertainty.

