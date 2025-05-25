Judicial Interventions Amid Trump's Controversial Policies

A U.S. judge has temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's enrollment rights for foreign students. The decision provides temporary relief to thousands of international students at Harvard, a move clashing with Trump's broader policy strategy.

Challenges to Trump's domestic policies have not been confined to education. Friday also saw a significant decision for Boeing, as the U.S. Justice Department allowed the aircraft manufacturer to bypass prosecution related to the 737 MAX crashes, reflecting further disputes between the Trump administration and legal entities.

Trump's policies continue to face resistance across various sectors, underscoring the legal and political complexities of his administration's reforms. These judicial blocks accentuate the ongoing debate over education, corporate accountability, and governance in the U.S. political landscape.