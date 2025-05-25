Left Menu

Bangladeshi Family's Tragic Flight: A Tale of Illegal Immigration in India

A Bangladeshi family's attempt to evade arrest ends in capture by Delhi police. The family, illegally in India, was detained during a surveillance drive. They are now facing deportation, and investigations are ongoing to identify the facilitators of their illegal entry.

Updated: 25-05-2025 13:23 IST
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi police have detained a family of nine Bangladeshi nationals working in a Haryana brick kiln after they fled to avoid arrest.

The family's apprehension followed a targeted surveillance operation in Wazirpur JJ Colony, where police first detained one family member, leading to the capture of the rest.

The family, found in Bharat Nagar, used a banned app to communicate with relatives in Bangladesh. Their illegal entry through West Bengal's Cooch Behar district has sparked a probe into the networks facilitating such entries.

