Bangladeshi Family's Tragic Flight: A Tale of Illegal Immigration in India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi police have detained a family of nine Bangladeshi nationals working in a Haryana brick kiln after they fled to avoid arrest.

The family's apprehension followed a targeted surveillance operation in Wazirpur JJ Colony, where police first detained one family member, leading to the capture of the rest.

The family, found in Bharat Nagar, used a banned app to communicate with relatives in Bangladesh. Their illegal entry through West Bengal's Cooch Behar district has sparked a probe into the networks facilitating such entries.