Bangladeshi Family's Tragic Flight: A Tale of Illegal Immigration in India
A Bangladeshi family's attempt to evade arrest ends in capture by Delhi police. The family, illegally in India, was detained during a surveillance drive. They are now facing deportation, and investigations are ongoing to identify the facilitators of their illegal entry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:23 IST
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi police have detained a family of nine Bangladeshi nationals working in a Haryana brick kiln after they fled to avoid arrest.
The family's apprehension followed a targeted surveillance operation in Wazirpur JJ Colony, where police first detained one family member, leading to the capture of the rest.
The family, found in Bharat Nagar, used a banned app to communicate with relatives in Bangladesh. Their illegal entry through West Bengal's Cooch Behar district has sparked a probe into the networks facilitating such entries.
