Senior Medical Official Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Tapan Kumar, a senior doctor associated with the National Medical Commission (NMC), in a significant bribery case. Kumar, who heads the Department of Anatomy at Murshidabad Medical College, is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.

According to CBI officials, Kumar was caught accepting the bribe to issue a positive inspection report for a private medical college in Belgavi, Karnataka. In a statement released Sunday, the agency revealed that additional searches in Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Belgaum led to the recovery of Rs 44.6 lakh more.

The CBI registered a case on May 24, 2025, against Kumar, two other individuals, and a private medical institute. The accused faces charges related to demanding and accepting bribes, which facilitated unauthorized favoritism in medical inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)