Senior Medical Official Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
The CBI has arrested Tapan Kumar, a senior doctor with the National Medical Commission, for allegedly accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe to favorably report on a private medical college. An additional Rs 44.6 lakh was seized during further searches. The investigation involved multiple locations and accused parties.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Tapan Kumar, a senior doctor associated with the National Medical Commission (NMC), in a significant bribery case. Kumar, who heads the Department of Anatomy at Murshidabad Medical College, is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh.
According to CBI officials, Kumar was caught accepting the bribe to issue a positive inspection report for a private medical college in Belgavi, Karnataka. In a statement released Sunday, the agency revealed that additional searches in Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Belgaum led to the recovery of Rs 44.6 lakh more.
The CBI registered a case on May 24, 2025, against Kumar, two other individuals, and a private medical institute. The accused faces charges related to demanding and accepting bribes, which facilitated unauthorized favoritism in medical inspections.
