Poachers Nabbed in Odisha Forest: Five Arrested with Homemade Weapons

In a significant breakthrough for wildlife conservation in Odisha, forest officials have apprehended five poachers in the Kuldiha area. Armed with a country-made gun and bows, these individuals were detained following attempts to steal a trap camera used for monitoring wildlife activity.

The incident unfolded on a Saturday, when the poachers were captured on camera trying to steal the installed device. Their images were recorded by another camera, assisting authorities in tracking their movements and planning a strategic raid.

Swift coordination by the forest department led to the poachers' arrest near the Chem Chala beat house. Four of the individuals hail from Balasore district's Oupada area, while the fifth is from neighboring Mayurbhanj. Investigations are still in process to uncover further details regarding their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)