Poachers Nabbed in Odisha Forest: Five Arrested with Homemade Weapons

Five poachers were arrested in Odisha's Kuldiha area with a country-made gun and bows. They were caught attempting to steal a trap camera, which led to their identification. The arrests were made by forest officials near Chem Chala beat house, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:35 IST
In a significant breakthrough for wildlife conservation in Odisha, forest officials have apprehended five poachers in the Kuldiha area. Armed with a country-made gun and bows, these individuals were detained following attempts to steal a trap camera used for monitoring wildlife activity.

The incident unfolded on a Saturday, when the poachers were captured on camera trying to steal the installed device. Their images were recorded by another camera, assisting authorities in tracking their movements and planning a strategic raid.

Swift coordination by the forest department led to the poachers' arrest near the Chem Chala beat house. Four of the individuals hail from Balasore district's Oupada area, while the fifth is from neighboring Mayurbhanj. Investigations are still in process to uncover further details regarding their activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

