Saving Innocence: NCPCR's Lifeline for Trafficked Children

Since its inception, the Anti-Child Trafficking Cell of the NCPCR has rescued about 964 children from trafficking. Recently, 17 minor girls were saved from forced performances in Bihar. The operation, informed by an NGO tip-off, highlights NCPCR's dedication to child rights protection according to relevant laws.

Updated: 25-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:45 IST
Saving Innocence: NCPCR's Lifeline for Trafficked Children
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) announced on Sunday that nearly 964 children have been rescued since the creation of an Anti-Child Trafficking Cell.

Recently, the NCPCR saved 17 minor girls from an orchestra group in Bihar's Saran district following inputs from an NGO about forced obscene performances. The Saran Superintendent of Police, under NCPCR's directives, formed a special team to execute the rescue, which resulted in recovering the girls from various local police jurisdictions.

The rescued minors were taken to the Child Welfare Committee for restoration and rehabilitation processes. The NCPCR reaffirms its commitment to child rights protection under the Constitution and laws, demonstrating the pivotal role of its Anti-Child Trafficking Cell in nationwide rescues.

