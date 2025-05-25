Left Menu

Reviving 'One Nation, One Election': A Push for Consensus

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das emphasized the need for consensus on the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, which aims to streamline electoral processes and reduce costs. Speaking at a seminar, Das highlighted its potential benefits, including savings and improved resource allocation, urging nationwide dialogue to achieve constitutional amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed call for electoral reform, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das advocated for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, underscoring its potential to save resources and enhance administrative efficiency.

Addressing a seminar organized by BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, Das argued that frequent elections disrupt development due to the model code of conduct.

Das stressed the initiative's importance in facilitating better resource usage and called for public dialogue to build a consensus necessary for constitutional amendment. He also proposed a 'single voter list' to further reduce electoral costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

