Reviving 'One Nation, One Election': A Push for Consensus

In a renewed call for electoral reform, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das advocated for the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, underscoring its potential to save resources and enhance administrative efficiency.

Addressing a seminar organized by BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, Das argued that frequent elections disrupt development due to the model code of conduct.

Das stressed the initiative's importance in facilitating better resource usage and called for public dialogue to build a consensus necessary for constitutional amendment. He also proposed a 'single voter list' to further reduce electoral costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)