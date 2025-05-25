Assam Government's Compassion: Aid for Pahalgam Attack Victims

The Assam government is actively supporting the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack, continuing to offer financial assistance to the bereaved. On Sunday, a cabinet minister visited the family of Manjunath in Karnataka, demonstrating solidarity with the victims.

Earlier, the state cabinet committed to providing an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to each family of the 26 victims of the tragic April 22 attack. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the initiative on social media, emphasizing the state's support for the grieving families.

Minister Bimal Borah personally delivered assistance to Manjunath's widow, Pallavi R, in Shivamogga. This gesture is part of a broader effort, with cabinet ministers visiting families across the country since Friday, ensuring they receive the promised aid.