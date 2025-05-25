Justice Amidst Turmoil: Bangladesh Confronts Crimes Against Humanity

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal took a significant step on Sunday by accepting charges against Dhaka's former police commissioner and seven others for alleged crimes during the 2024 uprising that toppled Sheikh Hasina's regime.

Protests and challenges continue to unravel the political landscape. Government employees have voiced strides against proposed amendments, while military dissent grows over the interim government's policies and election timeline. The advisory council maintains a focus on elections, reforms, and justice.

Amid mounting pressure, the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, faces hurdles on multiple fronts including internal discord, policy reforms, and regional security issues, as preparations for a democratic transition gain momentum.