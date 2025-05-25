Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Life of Bank Employee

A bank employee died and another individual sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident on Bansdih Road in Ballia district. The motorcycle went out of control and collided with a tree.

The accident occurred as Prakash Singh, 32, and Anshu Tiwari, 28, were traveling from Bansdih town to Ballia city. The impact left the motorcycle shattered and both individuals gravely injured.

Authorities rushed to the scene and transported the victims to the district hospital, where Singh was pronounced dead. Tiwari was transferred to a trauma center in Varanasi due to his critical condition.