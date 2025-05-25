Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Life of Bank Employee

A 32-year-old bank employee, Prakash Singh, died in a motorcycle accident, while his companion, Anshu Tiwari, was seriously injured. The incident occurred in Ballia district when their motorcycle lost control and hit a tree. Singh was declared dead at the hospital, and Tiwari was moved to a trauma center.

A bank employee died and another individual sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident on Bansdih Road in Ballia district. The motorcycle went out of control and collided with a tree.

The accident occurred as Prakash Singh, 32, and Anshu Tiwari, 28, were traveling from Bansdih town to Ballia city. The impact left the motorcycle shattered and both individuals gravely injured.

Authorities rushed to the scene and transported the victims to the district hospital, where Singh was pronounced dead. Tiwari was transferred to a trauma center in Varanasi due to his critical condition.

